Coastal Karnataka Private Buses Demand Fare Hike Amid Diesel Price Surge

The Private Bus Operators’ Association of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada is advocating for a 15% fare increase for private buses due to losses from a diesel price hike. This comes after the Karnataka government raised the sales tax on diesel, driving prices up by Rs 2 per litre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Private Bus Operators' Association in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts has called for a 15 percent fare hike for private buses, impacting services on various routes including those on national highways.

Association President Kuilady Suresh Nayak announced on Tuesday that a formal request has been submitted to the State Transport Department addressing their concerns.

Nayak highlighted the financial strain on bus operators following the recent hike in diesel prices enforced by the state government. This increase in costs has significantly affected operations in the coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

