Coastal Karnataka Private Buses Demand Fare Hike Amid Diesel Price Surge

The Private Bus Operators' Association in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts has called for a 15 percent fare hike for private buses, impacting services on various routes including those on national highways.

Association President Kuilady Suresh Nayak announced on Tuesday that a formal request has been submitted to the State Transport Department addressing their concerns.

Nayak highlighted the financial strain on bus operators following the recent hike in diesel prices enforced by the state government. This increase in costs has significantly affected operations in the coastal regions.

