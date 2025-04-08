Trump and South Korea: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Deals
U.S. President Donald Trump discussed tariffs and trade deals with South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo. Amid looming tariffs, South Korea’s trade representatives are seeking negotiations with the U.S. on tariff reductions, potentially increasing U.S. imports to balance trade, while facing challenges from new duties on Vietnam.
In a significant diplomatic interaction, U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo discussed tariffs, shipbuilding, and energy deals. This conversation precedes a critical 25% tariff slated to impact South Korea on Wednesday.
Trump expressed optimism, noting that South Korea's top negotiation team was en route to the U.S. Their aim is to engage with the U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, over potential tariff adjustments. Earlier, Han expressed interest in negotiating with the U.S., distancing South Korea from any retaliation coalitions involving China or Japan.
Cheong In-kyo, South Korea's Minister for Trade, meanwhile, is considering strategies to boost U.S. imports and address the trade imbalance. Cheong also plans to challenge U.S. tariff calculations under existing trade agreements. On a related front, Trump imposed a 46% duty on Vietnam, potentially impacting South Korean manufacturers like Samsung and LG.
(With inputs from agencies.)
