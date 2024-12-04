South Korea's Financial Stability Amid Political Turmoil
South Korea's finance ministry announced its readiness to provide unlimited financial support following the lifting of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol. Despite political and financial market uncertainties, authorities aim to stabilize markets using a substantial stock market fund. Parliament remains in deadlock over the budget.
In a bold move to ensure financial stability, South Korea's finance ministry has pledged unlimited liquidity to the markets after President Yoon Suk Yeol lifted martial law, which had caused a notable depreciation of the won.
Following emergency meetings by top officials, the government confirmed normal operations across all financial, foreign exchange, and stock markets. A significant stabilization fund is on standby to address market volatility.
This political and financial uncertainty comes amidst a parliamentary impasse over budget allocations, threatening fiscal policy stability. Experts predict short-lived economic impacts due to proactive policy measures.
