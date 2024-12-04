South Korea's Financial Stability Amid Political Turmoil

In a bold move to ensure financial stability, South Korea's finance ministry has pledged unlimited liquidity to the markets after President Yoon Suk Yeol lifted martial law, which had caused a notable depreciation of the won.

Following emergency meetings by top officials, the government confirmed normal operations across all financial, foreign exchange, and stock markets. A significant stabilization fund is on standby to address market volatility.

This political and financial uncertainty comes amidst a parliamentary impasse over budget allocations, threatening fiscal policy stability. Experts predict short-lived economic impacts due to proactive policy measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)