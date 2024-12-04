Delhi High Court Urges Review of Ichthyosis Disability Recognition

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to handle a public interest petition as a representation, pressing for the establishment of a committee to oversee the care of Ichthyosis patients.

The petition appeals to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to label Ichthyosis as a disability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. It emphasizes the absence of a cure and the discrimination faced by affected individuals.

With no identity documents, affected individuals miss out on disability benefits. The plea references a report classifying Ichthyosis as a long-term skin disease and identifies logistical challenges when pursuing treatment due to financial constraints.

