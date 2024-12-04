Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Review of Ichthyosis Disability Recognition

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Centre to consider a petition advocating for the classification of Ichthyosis as a disability. The plea highlights the challenges faced by patients due to lack of recognition, urging the formation of a committee to address care and treatment needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:00 IST
Delhi High Court Urges Review of Ichthyosis Disability Recognition
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to handle a public interest petition as a representation, pressing for the establishment of a committee to oversee the care of Ichthyosis patients.

The petition appeals to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to label Ichthyosis as a disability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. It emphasizes the absence of a cure and the discrimination faced by affected individuals.

With no identity documents, affected individuals miss out on disability benefits. The plea references a report classifying Ichthyosis as a long-term skin disease and identifies logistical challenges when pursuing treatment due to financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024