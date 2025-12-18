Left Menu

EU Court Challenges Denmark's 'Ghetto Law' for Potential Discrimination

The European Court of Justice ruled that Denmark's 2018 'ghetto law,' which relocates residents from minority-heavy areas, could violate anti-discrimination laws. The law aims to promote integration, but critics, including rights groups and the UN, argue it risks increasing evictions and lease terminations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:26 IST
The European Court of Justice has issued a preliminary ruling suggesting that Denmark's 2018 'ghetto law' could constitute ethnic discrimination. The law targets minority-heavy areas for relocation of residents, stirring debate about its adherence to EU anti-discrimination laws.

Critics, including rights organizations and the United Nations, have condemned its implementation, which involves demolishing social housing units in cities like Copenhagen. They argue it heightens the risk of early lease terminations and evictions in minority-dense neighborhoods.

The Danish government's intent is to foster better integration. However, the ruling has surprised legal advocates and scholars who argue it strengthens arguments against using ethnic origin as a criterion for classifying neighborhoods.

