Left Menu

Tragic Triple Homicide Rocks South Delhi Neighborhood

A man, his wife, and daughter were brutally stabbed to death in their South Delhi home. The family's son, who was out for a walk, discovered the gruesome scene. Police are investigating this shocking incident in Delhi's Neb Sarai area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:01 IST
Tragic Triple Homicide Rocks South Delhi Neighborhood
Visuals from site. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific tragedy unfolded in Delhi's Neb Sarai neighborhood, where a man, his wife, and their daughter were fatally stabbed in their residence. Police confirmed the violent deaths on Wednesday, highlighting the absence of the family's fourth member, the son, during the time of the crime.

The son, who had left for a morning stroll, returned to a grisly scene. He discovered his parents and sister lying in blood, marking a shocking first for the Deoli village community. According to a neighbor who spoke to ANI, the family was celebrating their marriage anniversary that day.

Authorities rushed to the scene following the gruesome discovery and are actively investigating the case. Local residents are in shock as they await further information from police officials, who are yet to release more detailed findings on the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024