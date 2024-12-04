Tragic Triple Homicide Rocks South Delhi Neighborhood

A horrific tragedy unfolded in Delhi's Neb Sarai neighborhood, where a man, his wife, and their daughter were fatally stabbed in their residence. Police confirmed the violent deaths on Wednesday, highlighting the absence of the family's fourth member, the son, during the time of the crime.

The son, who had left for a morning stroll, returned to a grisly scene. He discovered his parents and sister lying in blood, marking a shocking first for the Deoli village community. According to a neighbor who spoke to ANI, the family was celebrating their marriage anniversary that day.

Authorities rushed to the scene following the gruesome discovery and are actively investigating the case. Local residents are in shock as they await further information from police officials, who are yet to release more detailed findings on the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)