Trade Tensions Rattle China's Economy as Stocks Slide

China's stock markets experienced a downturn on Wednesday, influenced by a slowdown in the services sector and increasing trade tensions with the United States.

At midday, the Shanghai Composite Index had dropped 0.07%, while the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.21%, driven by declines in consumer staples and real estate sectors.

The escalating trade dispute over U.S. tariffs and China's export bans on critical minerals could severely disrupt global supply chains, particularly affecting the semiconductor and technology sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)