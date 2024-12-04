Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway Claims Three Lives

A fatal collision on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad resulted in the deaths of three people. Two others were injured. The accident occurred due to a sudden tyre burst as a group returned from a wedding ceremony. Further details are pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:18 IST
Visuals from the spot of accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident late Tuesday night, three individuals lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway. The incident, which occurred near Nadiad, has been attributed to the sudden bursting of a car tyre, police officials reported.

Authorities have confirmed that the deceased include two men and a woman. The injured, a 41-year-old man named Jim Phularam and a 14-year-old girl, have been hospitalized and are currently receiving treatment. Police Inspector VB Desai stated that the group was returning from a wedding ceremony in Surat when the unfortunate event took place.

The police are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the accident, and further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

