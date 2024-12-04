Tragic Collision on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway Claims Three Lives

In a tragic accident late Tuesday night, three individuals lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway. The incident, which occurred near Nadiad, has been attributed to the sudden bursting of a car tyre, police officials reported.

Authorities have confirmed that the deceased include two men and a woman. The injured, a 41-year-old man named Jim Phularam and a 14-year-old girl, have been hospitalized and are currently receiving treatment. Police Inspector VB Desai stated that the group was returning from a wedding ceremony in Surat when the unfortunate event took place.

The police are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the accident, and further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.

