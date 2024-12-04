Left Menu

South Korean Metal Workers' Union Threatens Strike

The South Korean Metal Workers' Union has announced it will initiate a full strike starting December 11 unless President Yoon resigns, according to Yonhap News Agency.

This announcement marks an escalation in labor tensions as the union demands government accountability and leadership changes.

The potential strike could have significant implications for South Korea’s metal industry, impacting economic stability as tensions continue to rise.

