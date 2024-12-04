South Korean Metal Workers' Union Threatens Strike
The South Korean Metal Workers' Union has announced it will initiate a full strike starting December 11 unless President Yoon resigns, according to Yonhap News Agency.
This announcement marks an escalation in labor tensions as the union demands government accountability and leadership changes.
The potential strike could have significant implications for South Korea’s metal industry, impacting economic stability as tensions continue to rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
South Korea's opposition party urges President Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree, reports AP.