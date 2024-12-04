Delhi High Court Notified on ED Plea Against Trial Court's Order

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging a trial court order. The order demands the ED supply scanned copies of documents and digital devices to accused individuals, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ED's plea stated that the investigation has concluded, and as per directions from the Adjudication Authority, the agency is not permitted to retain seized items post-investigation.

The ED initiated the process of returning unrelied digital devices after filing an application for direction, which the Special Court returned without formal order. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri's bench has listed this matter for January 30, 2025, involving notable political figures like Arvind Kejriwal facing money laundering charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)