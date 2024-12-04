Madhya Pradesh Celebrates International Cheetah Day with Wildlife Revitalization

On International Cheetah Day, Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, hailed the state's wildlife initiatives, emphasizing its status as an exemplary habitat for cheetahs. Yadav extended greetings and underscored support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that led to the reintroduction of cheetahs from international shores.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's burgeoning tiger population, the Chief Minister noted that the state boasts the most tigers in India. Plans are underway to inaugurate the Madhav Tiger Reserve Park. Yadav expressed satisfaction with the flourishing cheetah community and prepared the release of two cheetahs into the wild.

Hoping for more states to join this conservation endeavor, CM Yadav emphasized the significance of wildlife heritage in Madhya Pradesh. He lauded the ongoing government efforts in promoting cheetah conservation and enhancing the state's tourism sector.

