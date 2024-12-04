Market Mayhem Amid Global Political Turmoil

Global market reactions were mixed on Wednesday as investors navigated political upheaval in South Korea and France. In South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol's temporary imposition of martial law led to significant drops in the KOSPI index, raising concerns about economic stability amidst political uncertainty.

In France, the euro teetered near a two-year low as a no-confidence vote threatened Prime Minister Michel Barnier's coalition. European stocks saw minor gains, but the looming vote added to the eurozone's political challenges, causing investors to tread carefully.

Amid these geopolitical tensions, investors are also looking ahead to guidance from the Federal Reserve. Anticipation surrounds an upcoming employment report with hopes of understanding future policy directions under Fed Chair Jerome Powell's leadership.

