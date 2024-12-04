Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxurious Tent City in Prayagraj Awaits Millions

Prayagraj gears up for Mahakumbh 2025 with a luxurious tent city offering 2000 tents and modern facilities for devotees. The project, led by the UP Tourism Development Corporation, ensures world-class accommodations in collaboration with key partners, aiming to host 45 crore visitors with top-tier amenities.

Natural huts and tents to be built in Prayagraj for devotees (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In preparation for Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj is constructing a tent city featuring modern amenities to provide a comfortable stay for the anticipated influx of devotees. The Additional District Magistrate of Prayagraj, Vivek Chaturvedi, revealed plans for 2000 tents available for booking, complemented by an additional set of 400 tents in various sectors.

Chaturvedi noted that these tents will feature five-star facilities, offering a luxurious experience for visitors. The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited is spearheading the initiative in partnership with six prominent organizations, ensuring the highest standards in tent construction. Accommodations will be divided into Villa, Maharaja, Swiss Cottage, and Dormitory categories, with prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 35,000 per day.

This ambitious undertaking aims to host 45 crore visitors from 75 countries, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision. The facilities will be operational from January 1 to March 5, accessible through the UPSTDC website or the Mahakumbh app. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has requested land for a Rajasthan pavilion near the Kumbh Mela site to accommodate devotees from his state.

