Siddaramiah Accuses ED of Court Influence in Lokayukta Letter Fracas

Karnataka's political landscape was rocked as Chief Minister Siddaramiah launched a scathing critique of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over its recent actions. The Chief Minister accused the ED of attempting to sway court proceedings by writing to the Lokayukta a day before a High Court hearing concerning their petition.

Siddaramiah argued that the ED's move was fueled by political malice, aimed to prejudice the court's stance. He condemned the letter's leak to the media, highlighting an alleged orchestrated attempt to manipulate both public perception and the judicial process. He emphasized that any report could have been submitted post-investigation.

At the heart of the controversy is the ED's claim of illegal site allotments by MUDA, including those to Siddaramiah's wife. With a High Court hearing imminent, this development has stirred political tensions. Additionally, Siddaramiah dismissed speculation of a cabinet reshuffle, calling it unfounded. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)