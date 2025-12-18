Court Dismisses MUDA Case Progress, Stirs Controversy Involving Karnataka CM

Discontent lingers as the Special Court for People's Representatives criticizes the Lokayukta for not submitting the final investigation report in the MUDA land site allotment case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Scheduled directives mandated the report's submission by December 18; however, an interim progress report was all the Lokayukta offered.

The delay has prompted the court to seek clarification from Lokayukta officials, who cited awaiting prosecution sanctions against some officials as the reason for the holdup. During the proceedings, the court demanded the case diary from the Special Public Prosecutor, who suggested submitting the report in sealed cover if given more time, a move strongly opposed by activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Allegations of court deceit were aired by Krishna, who also charged authorities with shielding the accused. Citing the absence of a meaningful investigation, Krishna pointed to non-examined witnesses. The court, unable to proceed without a final report, has adjourned the matter to December 23, deferring orders on the petitions challenging the Lokayukta's B report that cleared Siddaramaiah and others.

