Cuba's Power Grid Crisis: A Nation in Darkness

In a significant blow to Cuba's infrastructure, the national electrical system collapsed early Wednesday due to a failure at the Antonio Guiteras power plant, the island's primary power source. The collapse is the latest in a series of grid failures exacerbated by fuel shortages and an economic crisis.

Reports indicate that Havana was largely without power, with only a few hotels and government buildings illuminated. The ongoing crisis is attributed to obsolete oil-fired plants and a decrease in oil imports from key allies like Venezuela, Russia, and Mexico, which have resulted in multiple blackouts over recent months.

Worries of a total nationwide blackout grew as social media reports suggested the entire island was affected, though official confirmation is pending. Historically, Cuba has faced several grid collapses, notably in October and November due to hurricanes, but efforts to restore power are now underway.

