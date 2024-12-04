Left Menu

India's Rooftop Solar Revolution: Transformative Strides in Domestic Installations

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aims to boost domestic rooftop solar installations in India. With 1.45 crore registrations and over 6.34 lakh installations, the program expects to reach its one crore target by FY'27, supported by regulatory reforms, robust IT systems, and extensive vendor and personnel training.

Updated: 04-12-2024 18:48 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is accelerating its domestic rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the world's largest program of its kind. So far, 1.45 crore people have registered, and 6.34 lakh installations have been completed, with a target of achieving one crore installations by FY'27.

The scheme's rapid progress is attributed to key measures such as building robust IT systems, cutting regulatory barriers, enhancing subsidy disbursement, and extensive vendor and personnel training. As a result, installations skyrocketed to an average of 70,000 per month, up from 7,000 pre-launch.

Gujarat leads in installations under the scheme, with efforts further supported by regulatory changes, vendor development, affordable financing, and streamlined processes. The initiative exemplifies a commitment to renewable energy adoption, ensuring long-term success and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

