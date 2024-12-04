India's Rooftop Solar Revolution: Transformative Strides in Domestic Installations

The Indian government is accelerating its domestic rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the world's largest program of its kind. So far, 1.45 crore people have registered, and 6.34 lakh installations have been completed, with a target of achieving one crore installations by FY'27.

The scheme's rapid progress is attributed to key measures such as building robust IT systems, cutting regulatory barriers, enhancing subsidy disbursement, and extensive vendor and personnel training. As a result, installations skyrocketed to an average of 70,000 per month, up from 7,000 pre-launch.

Gujarat leads in installations under the scheme, with efforts further supported by regulatory changes, vendor development, affordable financing, and streamlined processes. The initiative exemplifies a commitment to renewable energy adoption, ensuring long-term success and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)