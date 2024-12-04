Tragedy Strikes: Mud House Collapse Claims Three Lives Amidst Torrential Rains

Three members of a family tragically lost their lives when an old mud house collapsed early Wednesday in Kundoor, Anantapur district. The collapse, attributed to incessant heavy rainfall over the past three days, was confirmed by Kalyandurg Rural Circle Inspector Neelakanteshwar.

According to a release by the Indian Meteorological Department on December 4, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated locations in Rayalaseema, and heavy rainfall was noted along the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam regions over the last 24 hours. Just a day earlier, the IMD had issued an alert for intense rain across several South Indian regions, including Interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, as the remnants of Cyclone Fengal continue to affect the area.

Moreover, in a separate incident on December 1, seven individuals lost their lives when a large boulder fell onto a residence in Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu, following drenching rains. The boulder struck the house on 11th Street in VOC Nagar around 4 pm, raising further concerns over safety amid persistent heavy rainfall in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)