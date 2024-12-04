Left Menu

Court Summons CEO, Co-Owners in UPSC Aspirant Death Case Amid Corruption Allegations

The Rouse Avenue Court acknowledges charges against six individuals, including CEO Abhishek Gupta, linked to the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of a coaching center. The court's recognition of the case comes amid calls for further investigation into alleged corruption concerning the fire safety certification.

The Rouse Avenue Court has taken formal cognizance of the charge sheet filed against six individuals, including CEO Abhishek Gupta, over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in a coaching center basement.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg has summoned the accused for December 20. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to submit original witness statements, as the court had previously reserved its order addressing these charges.

The accused face charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide without intent to murder. Allegations of corruption, particularly regarding the fire safety certification, are still under investigation, suggesting the case could evolve significantly.

