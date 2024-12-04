Government to Auction 27 Coal Blocks to Boost Economy

The government is set to auction 27 coal blocks distributed across different states as part of a fresh round of commercial mine offerings. This initiative aims to foster regional economic development and boost job creation.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, will officially launch the 11th round of commercial coal mine auctions on December 5, according to an official release.

The upcoming auction includes 20 new coal mines, with an even split between fully and partially explored blocks, as well as 7 mines from a prior round, expected to generate significant revenue and thousands of new jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)