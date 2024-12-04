Left Menu

Government to Auction 27 Coal Blocks to Boost Economy

The government plans to auction 27 coal blocks across various states to promote regional economic growth and create job opportunities. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will initiate the 11th round of coal mine auctions. The auction features 20 new and 7 previously listed mines aiming to generate substantial revenue and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:19 IST
Government to Auction 27 Coal Blocks to Boost Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government is set to auction 27 coal blocks distributed across different states as part of a fresh round of commercial mine offerings. This initiative aims to foster regional economic development and boost job creation.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, will officially launch the 11th round of commercial coal mine auctions on December 5, according to an official release.

The upcoming auction includes 20 new coal mines, with an even split between fully and partially explored blocks, as well as 7 mines from a prior round, expected to generate significant revenue and thousands of new jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024