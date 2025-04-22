Health Headlines: Court Battles, Coal Mines, and Clinical Breakthroughs

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently reviewing the legality of a provision in the Affordable Care Act concerning the coverage of preventive care, with arguments focusing on the appointment process of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force members.

In West Virginia, coal miner Josh Cochran struggles with black lung disease, requiring a lung transplant and facing challenges as protections for miners deteriorate. This comes amidst President Trump's efforts to revive the coal industry.

UnitedHealth Group has spent $1.7 million on executive security in the aftermath of a fatal shooting of a senior executive, while Walgreens has agreed to a $300 million settlement over opioid prescription violations. Meanwhile, in India, severe pollution in Byrnihat is causing health issues, and Gilead Sciences reports promising results in breast cancer treatment trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)