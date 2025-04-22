Left Menu

Health Headlines: Court Battles, Coal Mines, and Clinical Breakthroughs

The U.S. Supreme Court reviews the Obamacare preventive care case; coal miner Josh Cochran faces black lung disease amid job cuts; UnitedHealth spends on executive security post-shooting; Indian town battles pollution-related health issues; Walgreens settles opioid case; Gilead's drug shows promise in breast cancer treatment; FDA suspends milk quality tests.

Updated: 22-04-2025 10:30 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently reviewing the legality of a provision in the Affordable Care Act concerning the coverage of preventive care, with arguments focusing on the appointment process of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force members.

In West Virginia, coal miner Josh Cochran struggles with black lung disease, requiring a lung transplant and facing challenges as protections for miners deteriorate. This comes amidst President Trump's efforts to revive the coal industry.

UnitedHealth Group has spent $1.7 million on executive security in the aftermath of a fatal shooting of a senior executive, while Walgreens has agreed to a $300 million settlement over opioid prescription violations. Meanwhile, in India, severe pollution in Byrnihat is causing health issues, and Gilead Sciences reports promising results in breast cancer treatment trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

