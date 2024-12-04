Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Hindu Mahasabha Calls for Boycott of Bangladeshi Muslims Amid Violence

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha condemns recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, urging a boycott of Bangladeshi Muslims until the country apologizes for flag desecration. The call comes amid political chaos following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, worsening the plight of Hindu minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has condemned the recent attacks on Hindu communities in Bangladesh, calling for a boycott of Bangladeshi Muslims traveling to West Bengal. Organization state president Chandrachur Goswami called upon Indians to deny services and accommodations to Bangladeshi nationals until the country issues an apology for the alleged desecration of the Indian flag.

Chandrachur Goswami stated that the boycott would continue until a formal apology is made by Bangladesh, emphasizing that the actions are not targeted at all Bangladeshi Muslims. He insisted that the perpetrators of genocide and flag desecration are driven by Islamic fundamentalism, not representative of the entire community.

The Hindu community in Bangladesh, constituting the largest minority, faces heightened violence following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. The chaos, resulting from significant political upheaval, has left these minority groups vulnerable. Historically, Hindus made up a considerable portion of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War, but their numbers have dwindled due to socio-political marginalization and persistent violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

