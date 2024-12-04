Carrboro Takes on Duke Energy Over Climate Change Costs

The town of Carrboro, North Carolina, has filed a lawsuit against utility giant Duke Energy, claiming the company misled its customers and the public about the adverse impacts of climate change. Carrboro, located roughly 30 miles from Raleigh, argues it faces millions in infrastructure costs to combat climate-related consequences.

The lawsuit, lodged in Orange County Superior Court, accuses Duke Energy of deliberately delaying the shift to renewable energy sources. It contends that despite knowing the risks associated with fossil fuels for over five decades, Duke Energy prioritized coal and gas for electricity.

Carrboro Mayor Barbara Foushee highlighted the ongoing burden of climate change on the town and its residents' finances. Although Duke Energy services over 8 million customers across multiple states, the company has remained silent on the lawsuit. According to its website, Duke Energy aims to incorporate 30,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)