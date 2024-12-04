Left Menu

Swift Response Saves Lives in Jaipur Warehouse Fire

A fire erupted in a Jaipur cotton warehouse near Char Darwaza on Wednesday night. The swift response from the fire department, deploying seven fire engines, ensured the blaze was controlled quickly without any casualties. Further details about the incident are still awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:17 IST
Swift Response Saves Lives in Jaipur Warehouse Fire
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a cotton warehouse near Char Darwaza in Jaipur on Wednesday night, according to police reports. Authorities swiftly dispatched seven fire engines to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control without any loss of life.

Head Constable Harman Singh Gurjar confirmed that the fire department received the call at 6 pm and immediately sent the emergency response units. The quick action of the firefighters prevented any casualties.

While the situation is now under control, authorities are actively investigating the cause of the blaze. Further information is anticipated as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024