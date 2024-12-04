Swift Response Saves Lives in Jaipur Warehouse Fire

A fire broke out in a cotton warehouse near Char Darwaza in Jaipur on Wednesday night, according to police reports. Authorities swiftly dispatched seven fire engines to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control without any loss of life.

Head Constable Harman Singh Gurjar confirmed that the fire department received the call at 6 pm and immediately sent the emergency response units. The quick action of the firefighters prevented any casualties.

While the situation is now under control, authorities are actively investigating the cause of the blaze. Further information is anticipated as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)