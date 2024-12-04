Left Menu

Karnataka Governor Celebrates Indian Navy Day at Karwar

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot attended Indian Navy Day at INS Kadamba, Karwar. The event celebrated the 1971 war victory, featuring naval performances and fireworks. Dignitaries including District Judge Vijay Kumar and Rear Admiral KM Ramakrishnan were present. PM Modi extended greetings, praising the Navy's dedication and courage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:21 IST
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot joined the Indian Navy Day celebration at INS Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar on Wednesday, commemorating the Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 war victory against Pakistan, notably their successful attack on Karachi port.

The event featured stirring performances by naval personnel who paid homage to the sacrifices and valor of the naval forces through an array of patriotic songs and a ceremonial beating retreat, which concluded with the lowering of the naval flag. The Navy's ships, including INS Makara and INS Suvarna, were decorated with vivid lights as a vibrant fireworks display captivated the audience. A cultural program, featuring performances by firefighters, Navy personnel, and students from the Naval School, added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Dignitaries in attendance included District and Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar, Karnataka Naval Chief Flag Commandant Officer Rear Admiral KM Ramakrishnan, and other senior officials. These celebrations emphasized the Indian Navy's legacy of courage and commitment. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Navy Day, lauding the Navy's courageous and dedicated service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

