Kerala's Unyielding Stance on Child Protection: Justice for Young Victims

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the state's unwavering commitment to combat atrocities against children, emphasizing robust actions against perpetrators, in light of a disturbing incident involving a toddler at the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

George, who also oversees the women and child development department, stressed the gravity with which the government views the recent abuse case. The principal secretary of the department is spearheading a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The incident led to the arrest of three CWC contract caretakers, charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), after they reportedly physically abused a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. George assured that existing caretakers would undergo performance evaluations and psycho-social testing, with future appointments focusing on selecting candidates capable of demonstrating maternal care.

(With inputs from agencies.)