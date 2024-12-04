Left Menu

Kerala's Unyielding Stance on Child Protection: Justice for Young Victims

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George emphasizes strict measures against child abuse, following the serious incident of a toddler's abuse at the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee. An investigation is underway, and the performance of caretakers is being reassessed to ensure future safety for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:24 IST
Kerala's Unyielding Stance on Child Protection: Justice for Young Victims
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the state's unwavering commitment to combat atrocities against children, emphasizing robust actions against perpetrators, in light of a disturbing incident involving a toddler at the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

George, who also oversees the women and child development department, stressed the gravity with which the government views the recent abuse case. The principal secretary of the department is spearheading a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The incident led to the arrest of three CWC contract caretakers, charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), after they reportedly physically abused a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. George assured that existing caretakers would undergo performance evaluations and psycho-social testing, with future appointments focusing on selecting candidates capable of demonstrating maternal care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024