Kerala's Unyielding Stance on Child Protection: Justice for Young Victims
Kerala's Health Minister Veena George emphasizes strict measures against child abuse, following the serious incident of a toddler's abuse at the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee. An investigation is underway, and the performance of caretakers is being reassessed to ensure future safety for children.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the state's unwavering commitment to combat atrocities against children, emphasizing robust actions against perpetrators, in light of a disturbing incident involving a toddler at the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
George, who also oversees the women and child development department, stressed the gravity with which the government views the recent abuse case. The principal secretary of the department is spearheading a comprehensive investigation into the matter.
The incident led to the arrest of three CWC contract caretakers, charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), after they reportedly physically abused a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. George assured that existing caretakers would undergo performance evaluations and psycho-social testing, with future appointments focusing on selecting candidates capable of demonstrating maternal care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rescue Operation for Toddler Trapped in Borewell
Tragic End in Thane: Missing Toddler Found Dead
Increasing sections of society becoming apprehensive of electoral process; Cong to take these public concerns as national movement: CWC.
Electoral outcome in Maharashtra beyond normal understanding; appears to be clear case of targeted manipulation: CWC resolution.
CWC has decided to constitute internal committees to look into electoral performance, organisational matters: Cong's K C Venugopal.