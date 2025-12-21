Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Toddler's Death Raises Alarm on Cough Syrup Safety

A 1.5-year-old girl named Ragini Kumar allegedly died after consuming cough syrup in Jharkhand's Koderma district. The incident occurred on Saturday evening. Authorities have launched an investigation with involvement from local health officials and a drug inspector to uncover the cause of the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:01 IST
Tragic Loss: Toddler's Death Raises Alarm on Cough Syrup Safety
girl
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has struck Jharkhand's Koderma district, where a one-and-a-half-year-old girl allegedly died after consuming cough syrup, officials reported on Sunday.

The heartbreaking event unfolded on Saturday evening in Lokai Bhuiyan Tola, under the jurisdiction of the Koderma police station. The girl's family, identified as Ragini Kumar, had procured the cough syrup from a nearby private medical store.

Koderma Civil Surgeon Anil Kumar informed PTI that the health department has been alerted to the girl's death, prompting an investigation. A drug inspector is scheduled to review the situation, with further updates expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025