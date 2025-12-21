Tragic Loss: Toddler's Death Raises Alarm on Cough Syrup Safety

A tragic incident has struck Jharkhand's Koderma district, where a one-and-a-half-year-old girl allegedly died after consuming cough syrup, officials reported on Sunday.

The heartbreaking event unfolded on Saturday evening in Lokai Bhuiyan Tola, under the jurisdiction of the Koderma police station. The girl's family, identified as Ragini Kumar, had procured the cough syrup from a nearby private medical store.

Koderma Civil Surgeon Anil Kumar informed PTI that the health department has been alerted to the girl's death, prompting an investigation. A drug inspector is scheduled to review the situation, with further updates expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)