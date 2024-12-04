Cuba in Darkness: Nationwide Blackouts Highlight Energy Crisis

Cuba was plunged into darkness as a widespread power outage struck after a pivotal power plant, Antonio Guiteras, malfunctioned, affecting millions across the nation. Classes and work have been suspended, impacting daily life significantly.

The Electric Union reported that power restoration began gradually, with the Minister of Energy and Mines promising complete restoration by Thursday. The blackout underscored the strained energy supply in Cuba, exacerbated by aging infrastructure and chronic fuel shortages.

As the country grapples with energy issues, a shift towards alternative power sources like solar energy is underway. However, economic challenges and international sanctions make energy independence a complex goal. Cuba's ongoing economic woes complicate the resolution of its energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)