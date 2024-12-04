Left Menu

Cuba in Darkness: Nationwide Blackouts Highlight Energy Crisis

Cuba experienced a massive blackout after the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant failure, leaving millions without power. Frequent outages, fueled by fuel shortages and outdated infrastructure, pose significant challenges. Cuba is pursuing solar energy projects to update its energy grid amid economic woes and international fuel dependencies.

Updated: 04-12-2024 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Cuba

Cuba was plunged into darkness as a widespread power outage struck after a pivotal power plant, Antonio Guiteras, malfunctioned, affecting millions across the nation. Classes and work have been suspended, impacting daily life significantly.

The Electric Union reported that power restoration began gradually, with the Minister of Energy and Mines promising complete restoration by Thursday. The blackout underscored the strained energy supply in Cuba, exacerbated by aging infrastructure and chronic fuel shortages.

As the country grapples with energy issues, a shift towards alternative power sources like solar energy is underway. However, economic challenges and international sanctions make energy independence a complex goal. Cuba's ongoing economic woes complicate the resolution of its energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

