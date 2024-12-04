Political Uproar in Punjab: Assassination Attempt on Akali Leader Sparks Controversy

A dramatic assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has sparked a political uproar in Punjab, questioning the state's security protocol under Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the incident, labeling it a "major failure" of the current administration. He underscored the increasing incidents of extortion and lack of law and order in the state, attributing them to the immaturity of the Punjab government.

The accused, Narain Singh Chaura, linked to radical groups, was swiftly apprehended by Punjab Police at the Golden Temple premises. As political figures from Congress and BJP excoriated the Mann administration for negligence, they demanded accountability for the security collapse and urged for a detailed investigation to uncover the motives behind the attack.

