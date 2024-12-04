Left Menu

Political Uproar in Punjab: Assassination Attempt on Akali Leader Sparks Controversy

The assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple has triggered a political storm in Punjab. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other political leaders criticized the state government's handling of law and order, emphasizing its failure to ensure security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:36 IST
Political Uproar in Punjab: Assassination Attempt on Akali Leader Sparks Controversy
Visuals from the spot of the incident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has sparked a political uproar in Punjab, questioning the state's security protocol under Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the incident, labeling it a "major failure" of the current administration. He underscored the increasing incidents of extortion and lack of law and order in the state, attributing them to the immaturity of the Punjab government.

The accused, Narain Singh Chaura, linked to radical groups, was swiftly apprehended by Punjab Police at the Golden Temple premises. As political figures from Congress and BJP excoriated the Mann administration for negligence, they demanded accountability for the security collapse and urged for a detailed investigation to uncover the motives behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024