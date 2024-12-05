Left Menu

Global Financial Markets Fluctuate Amid Fed Rate Speculations

Asian stocks showed mixed responses following record highs on Wall Street, driven by speculation on U.S. interest rate cuts. Bitcoin approached the $100,000 mark amid these financial shifts. Meanwhile, global economic indicators like the ISM survey and Fed comments shaped investor expectations for future rate adjustments.

Asian stocks presented a mixed outcome on Thursday after Wall Street hit record peaks, supported by optimism over the possibility of the Federal Reserve reducing interest rates. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow celebrated unprecedented highs overnight, while Bitcoin edged closer to the much-anticipated $100,000 threshold.

Within a week and a half, market sentiment largely factored in an additional U.S. rate cut for 2025. This sentiment also pushed the likelihood of a December rate cut from even to approximately 75%. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, nudged down slightly, with Hong Kong's losses counterbalancing gains seen in Australia and Japan.

Japan's Nikkei rose about 0.6%, reaching a three-week peak, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped nearly 0.8%. The U.S. ISM survey demonstrated a slowdown in services sector activity for November, affecting benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which fell by three basis points to 4.182%. Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the economy as steady without dismissing market speculation about rate cuts.

