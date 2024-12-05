Left Menu

Cricketers Duped: Inside the Rs 175 Crore Ponzi Scheme

A fraudulent Ponzi scheme in Gujarat has ensnared five to six cricketers and numerous schoolteachers, with investments totaling up to Rs 2 crore. The scheme's mastermind, Bhupendrasinh Zala, is now on the run and accused of defrauding investors with promises of high returns. Three FIRs have been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-12-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 08:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Gujarat-based Ponzi scheme has caught prominent cricketers and schoolteachers in its web, defrauding them of significant sums, a CID official revealed during a probe. Bhupendrasinh Zala, the alleged mastermind, has absconded, leaving a trail of financial deception involving Rs 175 crore.

The swindled cricketers, whose names remain undisclosed, allegedly invested up to Rs 2 crore, drawn in by promises of high returns. Typically, Ponzi schemes rely on funds from new investors to pay existing ones, providing an illusion of profitability and enticing more people to invest.

Gujarat CID has initiated three FIRs against Zala, who claimed to be the CEO of now-scrutinized BZ Financial Services. Further investigation revealed numerous teachers also suffered losses to the fraudulent scheme. Authorities urge victims to come forward to fortify the case and ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024