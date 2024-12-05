Left Menu

Cable Theft Causes Delays on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

The Blue Line of Delhi Metro faced delays between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar due to cable theft. The issue is expected to be resolved by night. Trains will operate at reduced speeds, causing potential delays throughout the day. Passengers are advised to plan accordingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:48 IST
Cable Theft Causes Delays on Delhi Metro's Blue Line
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disruption affecting the daily commuters, services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro encountered delays on Thursday between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) attributed this delay to a cable theft incident.

As repairs are anticipated by the end of operational hours, DMRC announced that trains operating on the affected section will maintain restricted speeds, potentially causing additional delays throughout the day. Passengers have been advised to prepare for longer travel times and adjust their schedules accordingly.

Communicating the disruption via social media, the DMRC posted, "The cable theft issue on the Blue Line will be rectified only after nighttime operational hours. Trains will operate at restricted speeds, resulting in some delays. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys to accommodate additional travel time."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024