Cable Theft Causes Delays on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

In a disruption affecting the daily commuters, services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro encountered delays on Thursday between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) attributed this delay to a cable theft incident.

As repairs are anticipated by the end of operational hours, DMRC announced that trains operating on the affected section will maintain restricted speeds, potentially causing additional delays throughout the day. Passengers have been advised to prepare for longer travel times and adjust their schedules accordingly.

Communicating the disruption via social media, the DMRC posted, "The cable theft issue on the Blue Line will be rectified only after nighttime operational hours. Trains will operate at restricted speeds, resulting in some delays. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys to accommodate additional travel time."

(With inputs from agencies.)