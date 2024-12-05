Left Menu

Bhaichung Bhutia Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid Manipur Unrest

Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia voices concern over Manipur's instability, urging collaboration among local, state, and central bodies to restore peace. Amid ongoing parliamentary disruptions and interventions by Assam Rifles and NIA, tensions remain high as investigations into violence persist, stressing the need for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:49 IST
Bhaichung Bhutia Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid Manipur Unrest
Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has issued a strong call for peace in Manipur, urging collaboration between the central and state governments along with local communities. Describing the current unrest as 'very unfortunate,' Bhutia highlighted the northeastern state's rich tourism potential and the necessity of restoring serenity and stability.

The political landscape remains tense as opposition lawmakers continuously advocate for discussions on various issues including the Manipur situation, Adani affairs, and Sambhal violence. The winter session of Parliament began on November 25, but both Houses have faced early adjournments due to ongoing disruptions, with proceedings scheduled to continue until December 20.

Simultaneously, efforts to ensure peace in the region are underway, including operations by Assam Rifles in the Jiribam district aimed at countering threats and boosting local security. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been actively investigating incidents following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, particularly focusing on three major cases linked to recent violence, marking a shift in official response to the unrest.

A violent attack occurred on November 11, as armed militants targeted Borobekra Police Station and surrounding areas. This escalation, stemming from earlier tensions dating back to May 3, underscores the ongoing challenge of achieving harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024