Bhaichung Bhutia Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid Manipur Unrest

Legendary Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has issued a strong call for peace in Manipur, urging collaboration between the central and state governments along with local communities. Describing the current unrest as 'very unfortunate,' Bhutia highlighted the northeastern state's rich tourism potential and the necessity of restoring serenity and stability.

The political landscape remains tense as opposition lawmakers continuously advocate for discussions on various issues including the Manipur situation, Adani affairs, and Sambhal violence. The winter session of Parliament began on November 25, but both Houses have faced early adjournments due to ongoing disruptions, with proceedings scheduled to continue until December 20.

Simultaneously, efforts to ensure peace in the region are underway, including operations by Assam Rifles in the Jiribam district aimed at countering threats and boosting local security. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been actively investigating incidents following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, particularly focusing on three major cases linked to recent violence, marking a shift in official response to the unrest.

A violent attack occurred on November 11, as armed militants targeted Borobekra Police Station and surrounding areas. This escalation, stemming from earlier tensions dating back to May 3, underscores the ongoing challenge of achieving harmony in the region.

