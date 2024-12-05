Left Menu

DMK MP Urges Immediate Cyclone Relief

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva calls for urgent government intervention following the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. He demands Rs 2,000 crores from NDRF and a Central Team for comprehensive damage assessment. The cyclone brought severe flooding to parts of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:32 IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India - In a decisive move, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva presented a suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha, invoking rule 267, to address the havoc unleashed by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. He emphatically urged the government to release Rs 2,000 crores from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as immediate relief and to dispatch a Central Team for a full-scale damage assessment and future financial aid.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts suggest that the cyclone is expected to progress west-northwestwards over the east-central Arabian Sea in coming days, maintaining its intensity before reducing in strength. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the Lakshadweep area from December 3 to 5, and the southeast adjoining east-central Arabian Sea from December 4 to 7.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall on November 30 near the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, causing significant flooding, particularly affecting the Sankaraparani River in Puducherry. Over 200 homes in NR Nagar were submerged, with residents trapped while being rescued by the Indian Army and NDRF teams. The need for urgent relief and support is palpable as recovery efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

