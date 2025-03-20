AIADMK Walkout Amid Law and Order Debate in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a stormy session as the main opposition party, AIADMK, raised the issue of deteriorating law and order. Their concerns culminated in a dramatic walkout, which Chief Minister M K Stalin interpreted as a lack of courage to engage in debate.

AIADMK's leader, Palaniswami, cited recent murders to highlight the government's alleged failures, while Stalin reminded the Assembly of past incidents like the notorious Sathankulam custodial deaths. The chief minister refuted the allegations, detailing the crimes and explaining ongoing investigations, stressing that the police operate independently without political influence.

In a broader context, Stalin presented statistics showcasing a drop in crime rates from past years, attributing this to stringent law enforcement measures. Despite this, Palaniswami demanded preventive solutions to curb crimes proactively, underscoring persistent political friction in Tamil Nadu's governance landscape.

