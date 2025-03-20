Political Tensions Rise Over Delimitation and Language Policy in Tamil Nadu

In a pointed address on Thursday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accused the DMK of exploiting delimitation and the three-language formula of the National Education Policy (NEP) for political leverage in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. "The drama by the DMK, concerning delimitation or the alleged imposition of Hindi, is meant to divert Tamil Nadu's attention from real issues like lack of development and corruption under DMK's administration," Surya remarked to ANI.

Surya asserted that despite repeated assurances from the Government of India and Home Minister Amit Shah, ensuring no adverse impacts on southern states from delimitation, the DMK aims to instill fear for electoral gain. Meanwhile, in Parliament House premises, DMK MPs including Kanimozhi and T Siva staged a protest demanding fair delimitation. Kanimozhi emphasized that Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has voiced concerns about delimitation affecting states with controlled populations, seeking clarity from the central government amid perceived confusion.

DMK MP T Siva stated that approximately seven states face implications from the proposed delimitation, with no response from the government, prompting continued protests for equity. Concurrently, the dispute extends over the NEP 2020's three-language policy, which Tamil Nadu perceives as Hindi imposition threatening regional linguistic autonomy. Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the policy's perceived bias towards Hindi, challenging the state's cultural diversity and sovereignty. The State government remains at odds with the central government over these divisive issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)