Jasprit Bumrah's Anticipated Return: Timing Crucial for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians' key bowler, will miss the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants and is doubtful for the encounter with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Recovering from a back injury, Bumrah edges closer to a return, focusing on fitness ahead of India's Test series in England.
Mumbai Indians face a critical phase as their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, is ruled out of the IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants and remains uncertain for the upcoming match with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7. This comes as Bumrah wages a comeback battle at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, in a bid to recover fully from stress-related back issues that sidelined him in January.
Missing out on the recent Champions Trophy win, Bumrah has been gradually increasing his bowling workload while under close supervision by BCCI medical staff. The ace bowler, determined to regain fitness, aims to join the Mumbai squad after clearing his final fitness tests. His focus remains on being match-ready for India's crucial Test series against England commencing June 28.
In Bumrah's prolonged absence, Mumbai Indians are navigating with new recruits like Satyanarayana Raju and aggressive bowlers Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar leading the attack, backed by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The team stands with a 1-2 record in the league, striving to strengthen their position without their usual fast-bowling stalwart.
