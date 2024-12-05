China's Stock Market in a Tense Wait Before Economic Conference

China's stock markets saw limited activity on Thursday as investors held back, anticipating an upcoming central economic working conference that could offer clarity on future economic stimulus plans.

As the day advanced, the Shanghai Composite index showed a modest increase of 0.16% to close at 3,370.18 points. Despite a dip of 0.13% in the CSI300 index, gains were noted in the financial sector, while consumer staples and real estate experienced downturns.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dropped by 0.95% and 0.99%, respectively. The Nomura economists projected that significant economic measures might only be revealed at China's March 2025 National People's Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)