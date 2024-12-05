Left Menu

China's Stock Market in a Tense Wait Before Economic Conference

China and Hong Kong stock markets showed minimal movement as investors awaited guidance from a central economic working conference. While some sectors like media saw gains, others, such as real estate and healthcare, experienced declines. Economic stimulus announcements might only come by March 2025, according to Nomura economists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:49 IST
China's Stock Market in a Tense Wait Before Economic Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock markets saw limited activity on Thursday as investors held back, anticipating an upcoming central economic working conference that could offer clarity on future economic stimulus plans.

As the day advanced, the Shanghai Composite index showed a modest increase of 0.16% to close at 3,370.18 points. Despite a dip of 0.13% in the CSI300 index, gains were noted in the financial sector, while consumer staples and real estate experienced downturns.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dropped by 0.95% and 0.99%, respectively. The Nomura economists projected that significant economic measures might only be revealed at China's March 2025 National People's Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

