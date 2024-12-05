Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Sambhal

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were halted from visiting violence-hit Sambhal, sparking political tensions. BJP's Jagdambika Pal criticized Gandhi for not addressing issues in Parliament. Congress called the act an assault on democratic norms, urging a discussion on access denial to elected representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:08 IST
BJP MP and Chairman, of JPC on Waqf (Amendment) bill, Jagdambika Pal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, faced obstruction when attempting to visit violence-stricken Sambhal. BJP leader Jagdambika Pal criticized Gandhi for his absence in Parliament, claiming a lack of interest in running the session. Pal emphasized the need for Gandhi to address issues affecting the Indian populace within the legislative framework rather than pursuing individual visits.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, condemning the incident where Gandhi was stopped en route to Sambhal. Venugopal labeled the denial of access an unprecedented breach of parliamentary privilege and democratic norms. He stressed the necessity for an open discussion in the House to maintain democratic integrity.

The Congress party further argued that preventing elected officials from fulfilling their roles compromises democracy's core values. The denied visit was related to violence on November 24 during an ASI survey of a mosque, which resulted in casualties. The conflict arose from claims regarding the mosque's historic origins. The episode underscores a broader tension between governance and opposition dynamics in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

