Rosneft's Bold $20 Billion Investment in India
Russian oil giant Rosneft has committed $20 billion to investments in India, as stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia is also prepared to initiate manufacturing projects in India, according to Putin at the VTB Russia Calling Investment Forum.
The collaboration is expected to bolster economic interactions and pave the way for future bilateral investments, strengthening the relationship between Russia and India.
