Rosneft's Bold $20 Billion Investment in India

Russian oil producer Rosneft is making a significant investment move by committing $20 billion to projects in India. This development was affirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the growing economic ties between the two nations.

Speaking at the 15th VTB Russia Calling Investment Forum, President Putin also revealed Russia's readiness to establish manufacturing operations in the rapidly growing South Asian nation. This initiative underscores Russia's strategic interest in the Indian market.

The collaboration is expected to bolster economic interactions and pave the way for future bilateral investments, strengthening the relationship between Russia and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)