Mixed Gains as China Stocks Navigate Manufacturing Optimism and Tariff Concerns

China and Hong Kong stock markets struggled to maintain momentum on Tuesday, with minor gains noted amidst a day of mixed implications for investors. Data showing a robust rise in Chinese manufacturing spurred early optimism, as the sector hit a four-month high.

Healthcare stocks notably led the charge, advancing by 3%, while defense also saw a 1.9% increase, following China's military exercises near Taiwan. However, new tariff talks and a significant decline in Xiaomi, which lost more than 5%, tempered broader market enthusiasm.

Experts indicate these gains might be fleeting unless China's policy action can counter forthcoming U.S. tariffs, an issue analysts view with skepticism. Economic sentiment remains cautious even as PMI data suggest manufacturing momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)