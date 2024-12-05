Left Menu

Serica Energy Faces Another Production Halt After Triton Vessel Issues

UK's Serica Energy has again reduced its annual production guidance after operations at the Triton FPSO vessel in the North Sea were suspended due to a compressor seal issue. The company anticipates producing 35,000 to 36,000 boepd in 2024, lower than anticipated last week, with repairs expected to take two to four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:21 IST
Serica Energy Faces Another Production Halt After Triton Vessel Issues

Serica Energy, a prominent UK-based oil and gas company, has further slashed its full-year production estimates following another operational stoppage at its Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. This marks the second forecast cut in as many weeks due to continued technical challenges in the North Sea.

After a brief resumption of production, Serica encountered an issue with a compressor seal, prompting a suspension of operations once again. This issue comes on the heels of an earlier problem with a gas compressor, affecting anticipated output figures.

The company now expects production to hover between 35,000 and 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, down from its previous forecast of 37,000 boepd. Efforts by Dana Petroleum to address the repair needs are expected to span two to four weeks, affecting overall output from its current 28,000 boepd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024