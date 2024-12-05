Political Turmoil: Close Call for Sukhbir Singh Badal Amidst Security Lapses

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while performing 'seva' at the Golden Temple on Wednesday. The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, attempted to shoot Badal but was quickly overpowered and detained by authorities.

The incident has ignited a political firestorm. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticized Punjab Police after CCTV footage showed a senior officer shaking hands with the attacker. Majithia has called for a high-level investigation, labeling the police's handling of the situation as a cover-up.

Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist with alleged ties to radical organizations, has a history of illegal activities, including arms smuggling. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation, with political parties criticizing the Punjab government's perceived security negligence.

