Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Close Call for Sukhbir Singh Badal Amidst Security Lapses

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal survived an assassination attempt while performing 'seva' at the Golden Temple. The assailant, later identified as a former terrorist, was apprehended. The incident sparked a political storm, with leaders condemning the security oversight and calling for investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:03 IST
Political Turmoil: Close Call for Sukhbir Singh Badal Amidst Security Lapses
SAD leader Sukhbir Badal performing seva at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while performing 'seva' at the Golden Temple on Wednesday. The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, attempted to shoot Badal but was quickly overpowered and detained by authorities.

The incident has ignited a political firestorm. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticized Punjab Police after CCTV footage showed a senior officer shaking hands with the attacker. Majithia has called for a high-level investigation, labeling the police's handling of the situation as a cover-up.

Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist with alleged ties to radical organizations, has a history of illegal activities, including arms smuggling. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation, with political parties criticizing the Punjab government's perceived security negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024