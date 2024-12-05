Czech Republic Faces Oil Supply Challenges Amid Druzhba Pipeline Halt

Oil supply challenges have emerged in the Czech Republic following the sudden stoppage of Russian crude flow through the Druzhba pipeline. The halt, confirmed by Unipetrol, a subsidiary of Poland's Orlen, forces the refinery to rely on its reserves.

Unipetrol’s spokesman informed that the reserves could sustain the refinery operation for a week before resorting to state reserves. Significantly, the government has already approved lending 330,000 metric tons of oil to ensure continuity without impacting the Czech fuel market.

Meanwhile, the national pipeline operator, Mero, is investigating delivery delays. As efforts to expand the TAL pipeline progresses for future non-Russian oil supply, EU discussions continue over extending sanctions exemptions, crucial for maintaining current import channels from Slovakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)