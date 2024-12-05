Left Menu

OPEC+ Delays Oil Output Increase To Boost Market

OPEC+ plans to delay its scheduled increase in oil output, originally set for January. The decision, discussed in an online meeting, aims to support the struggling oil market amid global demand slowdown and rising output from non-OPEC members. An extension of output cuts seems likely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:15 IST
OPEC+ Delays Oil Output Increase To Boost Market
oilfields Image Credit:

OPEC+ is set to postpone its planned increase in oil production, originally scheduled for January, according to an insider source from the alliance who spoke to Reuters. This move is intended to offer extra support to the currently fragile oil market.

Although the group, responsible for nearly half of the world's oil supply, had planned a gradual rollback of output cuts until 2025, several challenges have emerged. A slowdown in global demand and the increase in oil production outside of OPEC+ pose significant hurdles, affecting prices negatively.

Numerous sources within OPEC+ have indicated to Reuters that extending the current output cuts by an additional three months appears to be the most probable decision. However, some suggest that a longer extension might also be on the table. These discussions remain confidential, with all sources requesting anonymity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024