Punjab BJP Leader Challenges Akali Dal on Allegations and Legacy

Sunil Jakhar, the Punjab BJP chief, has called out the Shiromani Akali Dal, asking them to engage in self-assessment before casting aspersions on other political parties.

His comments came in response to Sukhbir Singh Badal's allegations of a conspiracy aiming to dismantle the Akali Dal, which he claimed started after their NDA exit in 2020. Jakhar dismissed these accusations as baseless, urging the Akali Dal to address internal issues.

Jakhar also criticized the Akali Dal for undermining the authority of the Akal Takht. He lamented that the party has drifted from its founding principles, focusing more on securing power than addressing Punjab's current challenges.

