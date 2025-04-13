Left Menu

Punjab BJP Leader Challenges Akali Dal on Allegations and Legacy

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticizes Shiromani Akali Dal, urging them to self-reflect and clarify their actions before making allegations against others. Jakhar condemns Akali Dal's recent actions as a betrayal of Punjab, accusing them of prioritizing personal power over addressing important challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:58 IST
Punjab BJP Leader Challenges Akali Dal on Allegations and Legacy
Sunil Jakhar
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Jakhar, the Punjab BJP chief, has called out the Shiromani Akali Dal, asking them to engage in self-assessment before casting aspersions on other political parties.

His comments came in response to Sukhbir Singh Badal's allegations of a conspiracy aiming to dismantle the Akali Dal, which he claimed started after their NDA exit in 2020. Jakhar dismissed these accusations as baseless, urging the Akali Dal to address internal issues.

Jakhar also criticized the Akali Dal for undermining the authority of the Akal Takht. He lamented that the party has drifted from its founding principles, focusing more on securing power than addressing Punjab's current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025