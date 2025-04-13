Punjab BJP Leader Challenges Akali Dal on Allegations and Legacy
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticizes Shiromani Akali Dal, urging them to self-reflect and clarify their actions before making allegations against others. Jakhar condemns Akali Dal's recent actions as a betrayal of Punjab, accusing them of prioritizing personal power over addressing important challenges.
- Country:
- India
Sunil Jakhar, the Punjab BJP chief, has called out the Shiromani Akali Dal, asking them to engage in self-assessment before casting aspersions on other political parties.
His comments came in response to Sukhbir Singh Badal's allegations of a conspiracy aiming to dismantle the Akali Dal, which he claimed started after their NDA exit in 2020. Jakhar dismissed these accusations as baseless, urging the Akali Dal to address internal issues.
Jakhar also criticized the Akali Dal for undermining the authority of the Akal Takht. He lamented that the party has drifted from its founding principles, focusing more on securing power than addressing Punjab's current challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building Consensus: The Role of Community in Appointing Akal Takht Jathedar
Waqf Amendment Bill Passage Sparks Political Allegations and Judicial Concerns
Political Allegations Fuel Controversy in BJP Worker Suicide Case
Building Bridges: Interfaith Dialogue at Akal Takht
Controversy Erupts Over Tirumala's Sanctity: Political Allegations and Real Estate Ventures