Governor and Chief Minister Join Forces to Restore Peace in Murshidabad

In the face of mounting violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has held regular meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the crisis.

Bose announced on Sunday that central forces are fully deployed in tandem with state police to manage the chaos that erupted after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned deadly, leaving multiple casualties and widespread damage.

As violence engulfed the district, the governor emphasized a strict, no-nonsense approach to those inciting unrest while the Centre closely monitors developments and collaborates with local law enforcement.

