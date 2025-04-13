Governor and Chief Minister Join Forces to Restore Peace in Murshidabad
Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee collaborate amid escalating violence in Murshidabad district. With central forces actively deployed, both state and central authorities are working together to maintain order following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that resulted in casualties and property damage.
In the face of mounting violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has held regular meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the crisis.
Bose announced on Sunday that central forces are fully deployed in tandem with state police to manage the chaos that erupted after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned deadly, leaving multiple casualties and widespread damage.
As violence engulfed the district, the governor emphasized a strict, no-nonsense approach to those inciting unrest while the Centre closely monitors developments and collaborates with local law enforcement.
