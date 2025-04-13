Left Menu

Tragic Crime in Pune: Minor Raped and Murdered

A 35-year-old man in Pune has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 17-year-old relative. The victim disappeared after leaving home for classes. Her body, bearing injuries, was discovered in a water tank. CCTV footage led to the suspect's arrest under relevant protective Acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing crime has emerged from Maharashtra's Pune district, where a 35-year-old man faces charges of rape and murder. The victim, only 17, vanished after informing her family she was headed to classes last Thursday. When she didn't return, her worried family lodged a missing person's report, and the search began.

Tragically, her lifeless body, marked by visible injuries, was discovered in a water tank near Bhima river the following day. CCTV video played a pivotal role in the investigation, revealing the young girl traveling with a distant relative in a car, officials say.

The alleged perpetrator has been apprehended and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As the investigation unfolds, the court has placed the suspect in police custody for a thorough nine-day interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

