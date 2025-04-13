Left Menu

Liverpool's Dramatic Victory Edges Them Closer to Premier League Glory

Liverpool edged closer to the Premier League title with a late 2-1 victory over West Ham, putting them within reach of their 20th English league title. Meanwhile, Chelsea rallied back from a two-goal deficit to draw against Ipswich, and Wolves secured a crucial win over Tottenham, boosting their survival chances.

Updated: 13-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:02 IST
Virgil van Dijk's last-minute header secured Liverpool a 2-1 victory over West Ham, moving them within six points of claiming the Premier League title. With just two more wins needed to equal Manchester United's record, Liverpool fans are eagerly anticipating a potential crowning as early as next Sunday.

Chelsea, after falling two goals behind against Ipswich, salvaged a 2-2 draw, showing resilience against the relegation-threatened side. Additionally, Wolves' 4-2 triumph over Tottenham saw them leap over West Ham in the standings, significantly bolstering their chances of avoiding relegation.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Andre Onana found himself excluded from the squad against Newcastle after recent performances were scrutinized. This move highlights the importance of managing players' mental and physical demands, a sentiment echoed by United's head coach Ruben Amorim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

