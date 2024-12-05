Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses Duplicate FIR Against Tahir Hussain

The Delhi High Court has annulled an FIR against former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, citing overlap with another case. Justice Subramonium Prasad directed that the latest charge sheet be treated as a supplement to a related existing case, ensuring a fair trial.

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against former Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain, linked to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, due to its similarities with an existing case. During the ruling, Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the charge sheet from FIR No. 116/2020 should be supplementary to FIR No. 101/2020, in line with the Supreme Court's directives.

The court observed that both FIRs had a significant overlap, featuring nine common eyewitnesses out of the total 23 witnesses. The decision suggested that integrating the charge sheets would not disadvantage either the witnesses or the victims, thereby allowing the judicial process to continue smoothly.

Tahir Hussain, in his plea, argued that since both incidents occurred simultaneously within the same building—specifically on its different floors—they were intrinsically linked. He highlighted that registering different FIRs contravened established Supreme Court principles, leading the court to dismiss the subsequent FIR as redundant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

